Kelly Marie Tran Is Returning For Another Star Wars Project And She'll Be Joined By Some Legends

Star Wars is one of the most iconic franchises of all time, with entire generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. The nine-film Skywalker Saga ended last December with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which also marked the end of actors' tenure in the MCU. But it turns out that Kelly Marie Tran will actually reprise her role as Rose Tico in another Star Wars project, alongside some beloved icons from the property.
Kelly Marie Tran made her Star Wars debut in The Last Jedi, with Rose Tico going on an adventure with Finn on Canto Bight. The character had far less screen time in The Rise of Skywalker, partly due to deleted scenes featuring Carrie Fisher's Leia. But it turns out that more of Tran's Rose will appear in Disney+'s upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.
Disney+ has become the home for all things Star Wars, including the The Mandalorian. This trend will continue with LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which is set to arrive on the streaming service next month. The new animated short will focus on the sequel characters including Finn, Rose, Poe as they celebrate a holiday within the Star Wars universe. Meanwhile, Rey will departs for a Jedi temple that will reveal the events of the first two trilogies.
Kelly Marie Tran is joined by some iconic Star Wars talent for Disney+'s upcoming holiday special, including Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels who are playing Lando and C-3PO respectively. The rest of the voice cast includes Tom Kane, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker, all of whom voiced characters in the Clone Wars animated series.
The Skywalker Saga is currently streaming its entirety on Disney+, which will be the eventual home of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Disney+ also shared the poster for LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special along with this announcement. While the cast isn't returning in live-action, it's exciting that the upcoming special will feature so many familiar voices. The poster itself is delightful, because who doesn't love LEGOs?
News of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is sure to be surprising given the franchise's history. Hardcore fans will remember the infamous 1978 live-action event Star Wars Holiday Special, which featured the trio of original heroes alongside Chewbacca in a campy and over the top 98-minutes. The special has been the butt of countless jokes throughout the years, so we'll have to see if the LEGO special pokes fun at the original.
News of Kelly Marie Tran's return to the Star Wars franchise might be surprising, considering how unique her journey through the galaxy far, far away has been. Following Rose Tico's Last Jedi debut, Tran became the subject of intense online bullying, eventually resulting in her departure from social media. Fans eventually came to her support, and took umbrage with Rose's very limited role in The Rise of Skywalker. But now fans will get more of the maintenance worker turned Resistance Leader, this time in LEGO form.
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is expected to arrive on Disney+ on November 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.