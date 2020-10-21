6 Marvel Characters Timothee Chalamet Would Be Perfect To Play

It seems to me that Timothée Chalamet is living the kind of life any aspiring actor would want. The 24-year-old New Yorker is already a top A-lister who has worked with some of the most respected names in Hollywood, has an Oscar nomination under his belt for Call Me By Your Name, and as young he is, his options for films roles are practically unlimited at this time. Needless to say, I think it would not be far fetched to assume that Marvel movies may be in his future.

Of course, it is easy to say that about any celebrity of Timothée Chalamet’s magnitude, but I am not the only one who has considered his chances at a spot in the MCU or the characters he would have a good shot at. Not only has he been subject to rumors of playing Adam Warlock in a Guardians of the Galaxy sequel or imagined as a younger version of Loki in viral fan art, but he was actually among the many young actors considered to play Spider-Man before Tom Holland landed the part in Captain America: Civil War.