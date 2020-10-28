Spider-Man 3: 6 Questions We Still Have About The Tom Holland Marvel Movie

What Is The Title Of Spider-Man 3?

We don’t know what the Spider-Man 3 title is yet, though we expect to hear it soon. The last time, as Tom Holland was ramping up for Spider-Man: Far From Home, he leaked the official title (though that was a set up, we are certain). For a hot moment, we thought that was going to happen again, as Holland recorded himself picking up the script for what he calls Spider-Man 3 on a video, and he drops an iPad with the script on it. At that moment, I figured we’d see the title, but alas, we still have to wait a bit longer to find out what it is.

We are also going to assume that the title of the third MCU Spider-Man will have “Home” in the subtitle. This happened for Homecoming (which represented Peter Parker’s return to Marvel) and Far From Home (which sent Peter on a European trip). Now he’s back home in New York City, and his identity has been revealed to all. Will that dilemma factor in to the clever title cooked up by the studios and the marketing team?