Will People Make Hubie Halloween A Holiday Tradition? Adam Sandler Weighs In

Not unlike Hocus Pocus, Hubie Halloween just oozes Halloween! This makes it the kind of movie that will undoubtedly remind people to turn it back on for years to come just because of the word association game it plays with your head. Whenever you search the word “Halloween” into Netflix, Hubie will always be there too. Just like June Squibb’s hilarious T-shirts… it’s dependable and right there in your face to laugh at.