Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, An Updated Cast List

Director David Leitch is hardly a stranger to the world of action filmmaking. After spending years working in the stunts realm, he made his directorial debut with 2014’s John Wick, which he worked on with Chad Stahelski. Since then, Leitch has helmed Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw, and next up, he’ll tackle Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” by Kotaro Isaka, for Sony Pictures.
Specific plot details concerning Bullet Train are still being kept under wraps, but the movie reportedly revolves around a group of assassins with opposing motives who are all riding the same train to Tokyo. So who will star in the next David Leitch-directed action fest, which is being written by Zak Olkewicz? That’s what we’re laying out below, so take a look at the faces that will make up Bullet Train’s main cast, starting with one of Hollywood’s top stars, Brad Pitt.
Brad Pitt
Shortly after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt said he would act in fewer movies going forward. Evidently he deemed Bullet Train worthy of his time, as Pitt will be starring as the lead character, a hitman named Ladybug. Pitt and David Leitch previously worked together on Deadpool 2, where the former cameoed as Vanisher, who we only briefly saw when he was being electrocuted to death. So Bullet Train will give them a chance to become much better acquainted, and it’ll be see how this compares to Pitt’s previous action outings, such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and World War Z.
Joey King
Some of you might remember Joey King from films like Ramona and Beezus, The Dark Knight Rises and Oz the Great and Powerful, but nowadays she’s best known for Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies, Hulu’s The Act, FX’s Fargo and Blumhouse’s The Lie, among other things. While Bullet Train won’t mark King’s first foray into action movies, this will definitely be her biggest action platform yet, though her assassin character hasn’t been revealed yet.
Andrew Koji
Those of you who’ve seen the Cinemax series Warrior are already well acquainted with Andrew Koji, and G.I. Joe fans will see him bring Storm Shadow to life in next year’s Snake Eyes. Now Bullet Train is the latest opportunity for Koji to show off his action cred, and count on him standing out among the other main cast members with his martial arts skills.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
During the first half of last decade, Aaron Taylor-Johnson drew attention for playing Dave Lizewski in the Kick-Ass movies, Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ford Brody in Godzilla. More recently, Taylor-Johnson has popped in Outlaw King, A Million Little Pieces and Tenet, and it looks like Bullet Train will follow up his appearance in next year’s The King’s Man. According to THR’s Borys Kit, Johnson will play an assassin nicknamed Tangerine, and he’s not the only citrus-themed killer of the bunch.
Brian Tyree Henry
The latest update on the Bullet Train casting front is that Brian Tyree Henry has joined the ensemble, with THR’s Borys Kit adding that his assassin character will be named Lemon. If you’re an avid consumer of movies, then it’s hard to imagine you haven’t seen Henry in anything over the last several years, as his notable credits include Widows, If Beale Street Could Talk, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Child’s Play and Joker. Along with Bullet Train, Henry also has Godzilla vs. Kong, Eternals and plenty of other projects coming up.
Bullet Train doesn't have an assigned release date yet and it's unclear when it will begin filming