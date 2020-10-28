Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, An Updated Cast List

Brad Pitt

Shortly after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt said he would act in fewer movies going forward. Evidently he deemed Bullet Train worthy of his time, as Pitt will be starring as the lead character, a hitman named Ladybug. Pitt and David Leitch previously worked together on Deadpool 2, where the former cameoed as Vanisher, who we only briefly saw when he was being electrocuted to death. So Bullet Train will give them a chance to become much better acquainted, and it’ll be see how this compares to Pitt’s previous action outings, such as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and World War Z.