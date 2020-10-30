No Time To Die’s Rami Malek Explains Why Safin Is So ‘Unsettling’

Leave a Comment
Eon Production's James Bond movies make up one of the most popular film franchises of all time. Generations of moviegoers grew up watching 007's big screen adventures, and the property is showing no signs of slowing. Daniel Craig's tenure as the MI6 agent is coming to an end with the recently delayed No Time to Die, which will feature Rami Malek as new villain Safin. And the Oscar winning actor has shared what makes Safin so "unsettling."
Rami Malek's star power has been growing steadily over the past few years, especially after winning an Academy Award for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. No Time to Die is the first project he took after snagging that honor, and he'll seemingly be the primary antagonist. Malek recently described Safin in a chilling way, saying:
When I think about Safin I think about someone who is meticulous but measured, and there is something about that that is really unnerving and unsettling. He’s someone that at times I feel gives you the sensation that you’re being watched and that again is quite unsettling. He asks you to question what you think is right, what you think is wrong and is your interpretation of those two things as accurate as it seems to be.
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like Safin has a true creepiness about him, one that is sure to be an unnerving experience for both audiences and the characters of No Time to Die. And considering how many iconic villains have populated the property over the decades, this sounds like a great way to stand out among the rest.
Rami Malek's comments to GQ will likely make the extra wait for No Time to Die's release all the more painful. Cary Joji Fukunaga's upcoming Bond movie was originally meant to hit theaters back in April, before it was eventually pushed back a full calendar year. Malek's role is one of the many enticing aspects of the blockbuster, although we'll have to wait a number of months before finally meeting his character Safin.
Of course, Rami Malek's character won't be the only villain that James Bond will have to contend with in No Time to Die. Christoph Waltz will be reprising his role as the nemesis Blofeld, and it should be interesting to see if he shares a connection with Safin. Regardless, there's sure to be a ton of insane action in 007's future.
Narratively, it feels like Cary Joji Fukunaga could go seemingly anywhere with No Time to Die. Daniel Craig's tenure as Bond has seen the franchise embrace serialized storytelling, with 007's actions informed by his preceding appearances. Bond 25's cast shows this continued to trend, as it'll feature the return of Léa Seydoux's as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Jeffrey Wright's Felix Leiter.
Unfortunately, No Time to Die ended up being pushed back a full year as a result of the ongoing pandemic. This isn't the only blockbuster to go this route, with projects like F9 and Halloween Kills making year-long jumps as well. Daniel Craig and company are going to have to keep the movie's secrets for another year as well, which should present its own set of challenges.
No Time to Die is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 2nd, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies in the new year.