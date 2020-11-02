Upcoming Anthony Mackie Movies And TV: What The Falcon And Winter Soldier Star Has Coming Up

You would think that Anthony Mackie would be fine with just appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the accomplished star with a dynamic range has never been one to focus on one project at at time. It looks the man behind Sam Wilson will be quite the busy actor in the next couple of years as the Marvel star has a number of projects ranging from the aforementioned MCU spin-off series to a number of mysterious dramas that look to take him back to his roots of character-based performances that made Mackie such a powerhouse in the first place.

And while the landscape of movies will certainly change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Mackie's upcoming movie and TV projects look to be fascinating to say the least. Here are five upcoming projects involving Anthony Mackie, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier.