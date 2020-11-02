Upcoming Anthony Mackie Movies And TV: What The Falcon And Winter Soldier Star Has Coming Up

Leave a Comment
You would think that Anthony Mackie would be fine with just appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but the accomplished star with a dynamic range has never been one to focus on one project at at time. It looks the man behind Sam Wilson will be quite the busy actor in the next couple of years as the Marvel star has a number of projects ranging from the aforementioned MCU spin-off series to a number of mysterious dramas that look to take him back to his roots of character-based performances that made Mackie such a powerhouse in the first place.
And while the landscape of movies will certainly change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Mackie's upcoming movie and TV projects look to be fascinating to say the least. Here are five upcoming projects involving Anthony Mackie, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier - 2021
The budding friendship between Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) has been one of the most refreshing elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the two first squared off in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and later became buds in Captain America: Civil War. With their shared best friend (Steve Rogers) out of the picture, the two Avengers superheroes will be getting an adventure of their own in the Disney+ original series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
According to Deadline, the upcoming six-episode limited series will pick up with Sam and Bucky after the events of Avengers: Endgame (when Cap handed his shield over to Falcon), and will see the two cross paths with Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), and the U.S. Government's successor to Captain America, John Walker (Wyatt Russell).
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally supposed to kick off on Disney+ in August 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Marvel and Disney to halt production in early 2020, the release date was pushed back to an undisclosed date at some point in 2021. Shooting finally picked back up following a multi-month delay, but conditions appeared to be less than ideal due to all of the health precautions the production team put in place to prevent any issues related to the ongoing public health crisis. Whenever it's finally released, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks to be not your everyday TV show, but more of a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its high standards.
The Woman In The Window - TBD
The psychological thriller The Woman in the Window, based on A.J. Finn's 2018 novel of the same name, follows agoraphobic psychologist Dr. Anna Fox (Amy Adams) as she makes friends with a woman who lives across the street from her New York City condo but watches as her personal and professional lives become muddied by the woman's mysterious disappearance. As Anna digs deeper into the circumstances surrounding the woman's vanishing, she loses touch with those in her life, including her estranged husband, Edward, played by Anthony Mackie.
In Finn's novel, Ed has custody of the couple's 9-year-old-daughter, and the family mainly communicates over the telephone. How that relationship will be explored in the final version of Joe Wright's upcoming film remains to be seen.
Originally slated to be released back in October 2019, The Woman in the Window has been plagued with issues in the past couple of years, not limited to a series of rewrites, reshoots, and re-edits, poor test screenings, and Disney's 2019 purchase of 20th Century Fox, the film's original distributor.
Even through those issues, The Woman in the Window was given a release date of May 15, 2020, but Disney removed the film from the release calendar in March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, before eventually selling it to Netflix in August. The streaming platform has yet to announce a release date for the psychological thriller. Hopefully it's sooner rather than later, considering the star-studded cast that includes Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tracy Letts, who also wrote the film's screenplay.
Outside The Wire - TBD
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn't the only action-oriented project coming down the pike for Anthony Mackie in the next couple of years, as he is attached to star in the Netflix original film Outside the Wire from Swedish director Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan, 1408, The Rite). According to Deadline, Outside the Wire is set in the future and will see Mackie take on the role of a drone pilot taking part in a mission in a deadly militarized zone that has him locate a doomsday device before it falls into the wrong hands.
In addition Mackie, Outside the Wire will also feature Snowfall actor Damson and Little Joe star Emily Beecham per a report by The Wrap in 2019. Besides that, nothing much is known about the plot or how the actors' roles will play out.
When Outside the Wire will finally be released on Netflix remains a mystery at this time, as there haven't been any updates on when production is to get underway. Considering everything that has happened to the entertainment world in the past 10 months, we may be waiting some time before we hear anything about this exciting project. When it does premiere, though, it will be the latest in a long line of Anthony Mackie projects that have shown up on Netflix. With titles like Altered Carbon, Point Blank, and Black Mirror already streaming on the service, the talented actor is pretty much one of Netflix's top stars at this point.
Signal Hill - TBD
The late Johnnie Cochran will forever be remembered for leading O.J. Simpson's defense team during the former NFL running back's murder trial following the vicious slaying of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994. There have been multiple movies, limited series, and documentaries on Cochran's role in the acquittal of "The Juice" on all charges related to the double-homicide, but an upcoming project starring Anthony Mackie as the legendary attorney will focus on a different trial entirely. Based on the 1981 police brutality case of the same name, Signal Hill will see Mackie portray a version of Cochran that goes beyond "If the glove don't fit."
Signal Hill was first announced by Deadline just days before Anthony Mackie was set to appear in Captain America: Civil War back in May 2016. In that report, it was revealed that Mackie would be playing Cochran as he fought alongside the family of Ron Settles following the 21-year-old's mysterious and questionable death while in the custody of the Signal Hill Police Department in southern California.
In September 2017, Deadline also reported that Taylor Hackford, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Ray would be directing the biographical legal drama that was written by Lucifer's David McMillan. Around that same time, the publication announced that Elizabeth Banks would be co-starring alongside Mackie as Mary Neiswender, an investigative reporter from the Long Beach Press-Telegram who covered the police brutality case. There haven't been any developments since then, but hopefully this one doesn't slip between the cracks and becomes lost to time.
The Blue Mauritius - TBD
Anthony Mackie is also set to appear in french film editor and director, Camille Delamarre's (Brick Mansions, The Transporter Refueled) upcoming action thriller The Blue Mauritius. According to D Street Media Group, who is producing the project, The Blue Mauritius will center around five international thieves who travel to Cape Town, South Africa to prepare for what could be the heist of the century as they set out to steal the most valuable stamp in the world. Also appearing in the heist film will be Elodie Yung (Daredevil, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, The Hitman's Bodyguard), John Rhys-Davies (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade), and Thomas Kretschmann (Wanted, Westward, Valkyrie).
There haven't been any updates on the movie since it was first announced, so we'll have to keep our fingers crossed with this one. With Camille Delamarre behind the camera (and hopefully editing the film after seeing his work cutting Taken 2, Lockout, and Transporter 3) and the cast headlined by Anthony Mackie, especially in a locale like Cape Town, this one sounds like it has potential to succeed if it's ever released.
That about catches us up on all things Anthony Mackie. If you want to know more about all of the upcoming movies set to be released in the final two months of 2020 or everything that is slated to come out in what will surely be a busy 2021, don't worry because we have you more than covered here at CinemaBlend.