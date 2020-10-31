Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Went Shoe-Less On The Red Carpet

In 2018, Kristen Stewart was on the jury for the Cannes Film Festival and was on hand for many of the event’s biggest moments. While on the red carpet for the premiere of BlackKklansman, she took off her high heels before she ascended the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals. The move was captured ad nauseum by the media outlets that were present, and it became one of the festival’s most headline-grabbing moments.