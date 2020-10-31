Kevin Hart Trolled Dwayne Johnson Over His Recent Gym Injury, Because Of Course

Leave a Comment
What are friends for if they don’t call you out for doing wacky things on social media every once in a while? Earlier this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a peculiar video of himself bleeding at the brow after throwing his 50-pound chains into his face while at the gym. The actor totally tasted his own blood and said he wasn’t “playin’ tiddlywinks” at the “Iron Paradise.”
Honestly, he was asking for this. The Rock’s Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart later trolled him with a funny Instagram response. Check it out here:
The roasts never stop between these two! Kevin Hart slapped some fake blood on his face to jokingly talk about his own gym head injury from “45-pound dumbbells” after “clanging and banging” during his own workout. The bit gets crazier once the comedian gets into how he thinks he might have a concussion and then his brain seemingly shuts down mid-sentence. If you missed The Rock’s original video, check it:
Wait… it’s good? Can we count Dwayne Johnson in for a Dracula reboot? Dude just licked the blood off his face, and no one is going to say anything about it? Kevin Hart missed an opportunity to take the bit further with some blood tasting, but his troll is still A+. The Rock can get quite intense on his Instagram, and it’s easy to make fun of if you are one of his best friends. Last month, The Rock totally ripped his own security gate because he was getting late for work, and it malfunctioned on him too, by the way.
The actors first teamed up in 2016’s Central Intelligence, and a bromance has since been born. The Rock and Kevin Hart have since starred in two Jumanji films together and displayed some major PDA as an unlikely pair with a whole lot of chemistry off the big screen, too. Hart makes fun of Johnson’s hardcore action career all the time, while The Rock pokes fun of Hart’s size.
Jumanji: The Next Level was a massive success for the pair during the holiday season last year, racking up $800 million worldwide. We don’t doubt the pair will return together for more movies in the future, including a fourth Jumanji film that may have their avatars enter the real world.
For now, The Rock is filming Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds ahead of a 2021 Netflix release and will be heading to film Black Adam in the spring for the DC movie. Kevin Hart has a ton of projects too, as he'll work with Woody Harrelson in an action comedy called The Man from Toronto and will also team with Will Smith for a Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake. Check out what else is coming with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.