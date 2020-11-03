The Resident Evil Reboot Is Adding A Gotham Star

If you’re a casual fan of the games, or even just happen to be a dyed in the wool fan of Donal Logue, seeing him in Resident Evil is already a treat. With a resume that also saw him starring in everything from Sneakers to Gotham, as well as not one but two stops in the pre-MCU universe with Blade and the absolutely fun adaptation of Ghost Rider, there’s nothing that Logue hasn’t done on screen. Well, there’s very little that he hasn’t achieved in his cinematic career, and his casting is perfect for unsuspecting audience members. Should you want to go into the new Resident Evil totally surprised, especially if you haven’t played the games, skip to the bottom of this story as we’re about to address the Tyrant in the room.