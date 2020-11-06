9 2020 Amazon Prime Movies That You Really Need To Be Watching

The Vast Of Night

When a young small town radio DJ (Jake Hororwitz) and his high school classmate, a soundboard operator (Sierra McCormick), intercept an ominous sound through the airwaves, their investigation into what it means and where it may come from leads to a startling discovery. If not for its 1950s setting, eerily quiet atmosphere, and grainy aesthetic, what puts The Vast of Night alongside the finer homages to The Twilight Zone (and secures Andrew Patterson as a first-time director to keep an eye on) is its ingenious commentary on Cold War era injustice through the lens of an otherworldly phenomenon and told expertly in real time.

Stream The Vast of Night on Amazon Prime here.