Mank And 11 Other Big Netflix Movies Coming Before The End Of 2020

Netflix has been having an incredible 2020 between its subscriber spike early this year and the string of hits that now call the streaming service home. A few highlights of the year have been action epic Extraction, Spike Lee’s Oscar contender Da 5 Bloods and the delightful Enola Holmes and platform is not backing down just because the year is almost over. There are a number of huge Netflix movies to look forward to between this month and December, including David Fincher’s Mank.

The leader in streaming has a good variety of original titles coming at us, whether you’re in the mood to get into the Christmas spirit, prep for the later-than-usual Oscar season or add some spring in your step with a new song to sing. Check out all the big movies coming to Netflix before the end of 2020 here: