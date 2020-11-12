8 Dave Chappelle Movie And TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Kevin Jackson (You’ve Got Mail)

Dave Chappelle got to show his face and play opposite the one and only Tom Hanks as Kevin Jackson in You’ve Got Mail. In addition to playing the friend and co-worker of Hanks’ corporate bookstore owner, he also gets to be the one to break it to him that the woman he has been falling in love with over the Internet in his business rival, a local bookstore owner (Meg Ryan) who despises him in person as equally as he does her. It is crazy to me how this classic Nora Ephron rom-com from 1998 is probably one of the biggest films of Chappelle’s career and his presence in it is rarely (if not ever) acknowledged.