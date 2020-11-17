Upcoming Anya Taylor-Joy Movies: What's Next For The Queen's Gambit Star

There are few young names in Hollywood whose star shined brighter in 2020 than Anya Taylor-Joy. The American-British-Argentinian model-turned-actress started off the year as the titular character in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, appeared in a leading role in long-awaited X-Men horror film The New Mutants, and last, but not least, became the biggest thing on Netflix with her star-making performance in The Queen's Gambit.

But now that a lot of us have watched the hit Netflix miniseries about a young chess prodigy with more personal demons than trophies, some may be wondering what's next for Anya Taylor-Joy and where we'll see her next. Unsurprisingly, the Queen's Gambit star isn't wasting any time and has a number of projects that are either in production, pre-production, or have been recently announced. Here are just a few things the young and talented actress has coming out in the very near future.