Upcoming Joaquin Phoenix Movies: What's Ahead For The Joker Star

There is something about Joaquin Phoenix, a quality that few, if any, other actors of his generation possess. Whether he's portraying "the man in black" in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, the absurdist art-house documentary I'm Still Here, or his most recent effort in 2019's Joker, which netted him his first Academy Award, Phoenix is one of those rare talents who loses himself in his characters and never allows the audience to peak behind the curtain until the movie is over and done with. It's this quality that makes Phoenix so electric on the screen, and why we, as the audience, keep coming back for more.

But what's ahead for the star of great cinematic masterpieces like Gladiator, The Master, and Her? Where will we see Joaquin Phoenix again, and when will we see him lose himself once again in another acclaimed performance of a unique and tormented character? Well, there are actually a few confirmed movies and documentaries with Joaquin Phoenix's name attached to them that are either in production or about to be there very soon. Let's take a look, shall we?