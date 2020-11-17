The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Who

Leave a Comment
For the longest time, the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special was seen as one of the strangest and most divisive additions to the franchise. And while the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special does involve some pretty out there scenarios (Rey traveling back in time, Emperor Palpatine trying to change the future, the Max Rebo Band), the new Disney+ offering is a lot of fun to share with the whole family.
This is thanks in part to the stellar voice cast, which includes some returning Star Wars greats from the main movies as well as voice actors who made their mark on various animated series and video games from the iconic pop culture staple. If you are in the camp that was wondering who was voicing who throughout the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and want to be totally sure, you've come to the right place. Here's the voice cast of the latest LEGO Star Wars special and where you've seen, err, heard them before.
Kelly Marie Tran - Rose Tico
Your ears weren't playing tricks on you while watching the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, that is Kelly Marie Tran reprising her role of Rose Tico in the Disney+ special. Tran, who first played the Resistance mechanic-turned-hero in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and then again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is front and center throughout the animated title as she helps with Life Day celebrations with her old gang. And admittedly, it's great to see the actress back in the role, especially when it seemed like she wouldn't return to the franchise following backlash from fans following her 2017 debut.
Billy Dee Williams - Lando Calrissian
The great Billy Dee Williams is the second of three familiar Star Wars names who returned for the new holiday special. Williams, who became an international (or intergalactic) superstar with his appearance as the dashing and dastardly Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and again in Return of the Jedi. Following a 30-year absence from the franchise (but not the public eye), Williams first reprised his famous character in 2014's The Lego Movie, and then again in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Anthony Daniels - C-3PO
Anthony Daniels, who returns as C-3PO in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, had some blunt words about the the original holiday special, which was released 42 years ago today, when discussing the latest Disney+ offering with CinemaBlend, but the veteran actor gives it his all as the iconic protocol droid constantly in the middle of the galaxy's fiercest battles. Daniels has appeared in multiple LEGO Star Wars titles over the years, and even appeared alongside Billy Dee Williams in 2014's The Lego Movie.
Helen Sadler - Rey
Even though it sounds like Daisy Ridley once again brought Rey to life in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, it is actually Helen Sadler voicing Emperor Palpatine's granddaughter in the Disney+ title. Sadler, who has appeared in small roles on shows like True Blood and NCIS over the years, is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, as she previously voiced Rey on LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises and Jyn Erso on Star Wars: Forces of Destiny. Sadler has also provided her voice for multiple Star Wars video games over the years, including Star Wars: Battlefront II.
Jake Green - Poe Dameron
If you thought that was Oscar Isaac returning as Poe Dameron in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, I'm afraid to tell you that it is actually long-time voice actor Jake Green as the cocky Resistance fighter. Green, who has provided his voice for a number of games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us Part II, has also appeared on shows like Veronica Mars, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Grey's Anatomy over the years.
Omar Miller - Finn
Just like with Rey and Poe, Finn isn't voiced by his original actor, John Boyega, but instead by the talented Omar Miler in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. In addition to being the voice of Raphael, aka Raph, in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and appearing in the live-action CBS comedy The Unicorn, Miller has spent much of the past 18 years showing up in movies like 8 Mile, Miracle at St. Anna, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice, but he is probably best remembered for his portrayal of Walter Simmons on CSI: Miami or Charles Greene on Ballers.
Trevor Devall - Emperor Palpatine
The strangely humorous, but nonetheless menacing Emperor Palpatine is voiced by veteran voice actor and podcaster Trevor Devall in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, a role he has served multiple times over the years. This is the fourth Star Wars animated title that has included Devall's voice as the one behind the Sith Lord and perennial thorn in the side of the entire galaxy. Other appearances by Devall's Palpatine include Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales, Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures, and Lego Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles. Devall has also voiced characters like Rocket Raccoon and Steve Rogers over the years as well.
Matthew Wood - Kylo Ren
The list of voice actors reprising some of their most famous roles in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special doesn't stop with Trevor Devall's Emperor Palpatine as Matthew Wood once again voiced Kylo Ren in the Disney+ special. Wood previously appeared as the First Order's Supreme Leader on Star Wars Resistance and Lego Star Wars: All-Stars. He has also provided voice work for Star Wars properties going back to 1999's Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, and has appeared in every theatrical release since then. His biggest role was in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, in which he voiced General Grievous.
Matt Sloan - Darth Vader
James Earl Jones will always be THE voice of Darth Vader, but there is no one who has taken on the role of the fallen Jedi more times than Matt Sloan. Including the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, Sloan has voiced Vader no fewer than a dozen times, including Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel, The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars Battlefront II, and LEGO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Out and LEGO Star Wars: The Yoda Chronicles.
Matt Lanter - Anakin Skywalker
Matt Lanter is another member of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special cast who reprises a role they made famous in the past. In the new Disney+ special, Lanter appears once again as Anakin Skywalker, a character he voiced on Star Wars: The Clone Wars (both the movie and subsequent animated television series) starting in 2008. In addition to The Clone Wars, Lanter has voiced Anakin on Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Forces of Destiny as well as multiple video games ties to the franchise, including Star Wars Battlefront II.
Tom Kane - Qui-Gon Jinn / Yoda
Tom Kane pulls double-duty in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special as Yoda and Qui-Gon Jinn, two roles he's voiced in the past. The new Disney+ title is only the second time Kane has voiced the Jedi knight who found Anakin Skywalker, but the number of times he has appeared as the ancient Jedi master is in the dozens at this point. This includes video games like Star Wars Pinball, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, as well as shows like Lego Star Wars: The Padawan Menace, The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Forces of Destiny. Kane also voiced Admiral Ackbar in the first two Sequel Trilogy movies.
James Arnold Taylor - Obi-Wan Kenobi
James Arnold Tayor is no stranger to Star Wars animated projects, especially as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so it should come as no surprise that he once again lent his voice talents to the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Taylor's previous appearances include Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and multiple video game adaptations over the years.
Dee Bradley Baker - Clone Trooper
And then there is Dee Bradley Baker, who once again voices various Clone Troopers in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, something the veteran voice actor has been doing since the 2008 premiere of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie. Besides Star Wars, Baker has also voiced Daffy Duck and other characters in Space Jam and other Looney Tunes projects over the years.
That catches us up with the different characters and their voice actors in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Did you enjoy the new Disney+ title more than the 1978 original? Let us know in the comments below.