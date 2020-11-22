Upcoming Karen Gillan Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Star

Over the course of the past 10 years, Karen Gillan has gone from one of the most memorable companions on Doctor Who to a bonafide action star with appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including starring roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and two most recent Avengers films, as well as the highly successful Jumanji reboot and its sequel.

And as we look towards an uncertain future for the movie industry, some may be wondering what's next for Karen Gillan and where can we expect to see the Guardians of the Galaxy star on the big screen as well as our television sets. Well, she actually has a lot going on including a return to the offbeat Marvel franchise, another team-up movie with one of her Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars, and some other projects that look and sounds just as badass, if not more.