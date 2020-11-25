Hillbilly Elegy Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

This week, Netflix unveils Hillbilly Elegy, the latest movie in a series of Oscar hopefuls made available on the streaming service this year. After its limited theatrical run, Ron Howard's dramatic adaptation of J.D. Vance's best-selling 2016 memoir will finally become available worldwide, letting movie-lovers see the author's controversial life story for themselves. Starring Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, and Bo Hopkins, it's not hard to wonder why Netflix had lofty hopes for this potential awards contender. While the early reviews aren't flattering, to say the least, there's still a decent chance that its A-list ensemble may receive awards consideration — particularly as we settle into the final month of a highly irregular and unconventional 2020.

If you recognize these familiar faces, you've probably seen them in a variety of well-known movies and shows. This is where you might recognize Hillbilly Elegy's cast.