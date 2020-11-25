The Best Romantic Comedies To Watch During Christmas (And Where To Watch Them)

If you don’t have a holiday tradition that involves watching romantic comedies, now is the perfect time to start one. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hallmark, Lifetime, and many other premium channels and streaming services offer a variety of romantic comedies that make it easy to binge these movies during the Christmas season. Romantic films may not fall precisely into the Christmas movies standards, but they have some of the key elements of the holidays: love, hope, and big gestures of affection.

For this list, I picked romantic comedies that involve the Christmas season but aren’t considered Christmas movies, like You’ve Got Mail, or Bridget Jones’s Diary. Both films at one point reach the Christmas holiday but that’s not the main focus of the film. I have also included some that are considered Christmas movies, like Last Christmas and The Best Man Holiday. This list consists mostly of well-known films, instead of some lesser-known romantic comedies or Christmas movies, because they’re some of the best romantic comedies, and they’re easier to rent or stream online.