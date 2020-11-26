What The Knives Out Cast Has Been Up To

Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out evokes the feel of classic mysteries like those of the Agatha Christie collection, and it has a comedic tone similar to Clue. Knives Out was a runaway hit for Johnson, earning him critical praise and box office success. A major reason for the film’s popularity was the ensemble all-star cast lead by Chris Evans. People flocked to the film because of these a-listers but they enjoyed it because of the clever script and performances.

Since Knives Out, most of the cast has remained busy and booked--appearing in TV shows, movies, theater, and so-on. If you’re dying to know what projects the Knives Out cast will be doing next, then look no further.