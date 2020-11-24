Jeremy Renner Has A Funny Take On Why Chris Hemsworth Should Really Have Been Sexiest Man Alive This Year

In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see if Chris Hemsworth ever becomes People’s Sexiest Man Alive again, and in the meantime, keep congratulating Michael B. Jordan for earning the title. As for Thor’s depiction in Avengers: Endgame, whether you prefer calling him Fat Thor, Bro Thor or Lebowski Thor, it was made clear that the God of Thunder’s overindulgence in food and alcohol was a byproduct of his depression over having not prevented Thanos from wiping out half of all life in the universe. Fortunately, once the Time Heist got underway and Thor had a heart-to-heart with his mother Frigga in the past, he felt worthy again and was battle ready when it came time to face off against the past version of Thanos.