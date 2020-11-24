Jeremy Renner Has A Funny Take On Why Chris Hemsworth Should Really Have Been Sexiest Man Alive This Year

Leave a Comment
We’re still several months off from the Golden Globes and Academy Awards ceremonies being held, but a different kind of award was recently bestowed upon a high-profile actor. Michael B. Jordan has been declared People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020, and obviously there are a lot of people who agree he’s deserving of such an honor. However, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has a compelling for why his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Chris Hemsworth should have been given this prestigious title.
Ok, when I say compelling, I really mean ironic and hilarious. You see, rather than show off Chris Hemsworth in his prime physique, Jeremy Renner opted to make his case for the Thor actor deserving to be named Sexiest Man Alive by sharing a photo of him on the Avengers: Endgame set. Take a look below:
Look, no one’s arguing that Chris Hemsworth isn’t deserving of being labeled the Sexiest Man Alive. After all, he scored that title in 2014, so there may come a day when he could earn it a second time, like Johnny Depp and George Clooney have. But in this instance, Jeremy Renner opted to play for laughs with his Instagram post of Hemsworth playing Thor in his heavyset state following Avengers: Endgame’s five-year jump forward. And Renner has a point, because with quarantining being heavily recommended as the pandemic rages on, it’s harder to stay in shape. So one could argue that the above physique is more representative of 2020 as a whole than someone who’s jacked.
In any case, we’ll just have to wait and see if Chris Hemsworth ever becomes People’s Sexiest Man Alive again, and in the meantime, keep congratulating Michael B. Jordan for earning the title. As for Thor’s depiction in Avengers: Endgame, whether you prefer calling him Fat Thor, Bro Thor or Lebowski Thor, it was made clear that the God of Thunder’s overindulgence in food and alcohol was a byproduct of his depression over having not prevented Thanos from wiping out half of all life in the universe. Fortunately, once the Time Heist got underway and Thor had a heart-to-heart with his mother Frigga in the past, he felt worthy again and was battle ready when it came time to face off against the past version of Thanos.
When we left off with Thor at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he left Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy in search of a new adventure. We’ll reunite with him when Thor: Love and Thunder rolls around, which will involve the superhero facing off against a yet-to-be-identified villain played by Christian Bale and running into his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who will transform into The Mighty Thor. Sadly, for those of you who enjoyed the heavier Thor, director and co-writer Taika Waititi indicated earlier this year that the character will be back to his usual physique during Love and Thunder.
Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming non-MCU endeavors include playing Hulk Hogan, returning for an Extraction sequel (if not several) and starring in the Mad Max spinoff Furiosa, among other things. As for Jeremy Renner, he’s set to star in Disney+’s Hawkeye series, which will follow Clint Barton passing the archer mantle to Kate Bishop, who hasn’t been officially cast yet. Renner is also still attached to the Spawn reboot, where he’ll play Detective Twitch Williams.
Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on February 11, 2022, and Hawkeye will drop on Disney+ in either late 2021 or early 2022. Keep track of other MCU projects are on the way with our Marvel movies guide and out Marvel Disney+ shows guide.