What Macaulay Culkin And The Home Alone Cast Are Doing Now

Home Alone is a Christmas classic. It’s the story of a boy who finds himself home alone during the holidays. At first, the idea is fun and appealing, but then the loneliness and danger of it all kick in, especially when two burglars try to rob the place. Home Alone turned 30 this year, so it’s a good time to check in on what Macaulay Culkin and the rest of the cast have been up to since the film’s 1990 premiere.

Let’s look at the major works that Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara, and other Home Alone cast members have participated in during the last 30 years.