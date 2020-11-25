Extraction 2: The Russo Brothers Reveal When The Netflix Sequel Is Aiming To Shoot

Leave a Comment
Netflix has steadily releasing movie content over the past years, as the streaming wars between various services rages on. This year Netflix released its biggest movie yet: Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. Directed by Sam Hargrave and written and produced by Marvel alums The Russo Brothers, the action flick became the service's most popular title shortly after its release in April. And now Joe Russo has revealed when they're hoping to begin production on an Extraction sequel.
Given the record-breaking nature of the original Extraction and its purposefully ambiguous ending, the movie's sequel quickly became inevitable. And while Chris Hemsworth recently teased that more than one follow-up might be coming down the line, Joe Russo addressed when Extraction 2 will hopefully go into production. As the writer/producer put it,
Yeah we're still working on two. We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done.
Well, that's exciting. It looks like Joe Russo and company are hoping that Extraction 2 can start filming sometime in 2021. Work is currently being done on the sequel's script, and it's clear that the cast and crew are jazzed to dive back into Tyler Rake's pulse pounding adventures. Fingers crossed that filming actually happens in the next calendar year.
Joe Russo's comments to Comic Book are sure to excite the countless Netflix subscribers who streamed Extraction upon its release last spring. While The Russo Brothers previously teased that there were plenty of ideas for future installments, it's now clear that the sequel's story is being refined. And with hopes that the first sequel begins principal photography over the next year, we might be getting that highly anticipated blockbuster sooner than originally anticipated.
Narratively, there are already threads to pull from for Extraction 2. While Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake seemingly perished in the final conflict, the movie's last shot revealed his silhouette still looking out for Ovi. The ultra-deadly protagonist will be back to dispatch countless more enemies, but we'll have to see if Ovi returns as a major character in the developing sequel.
Fans are also eager to see if more of Tyler Rake's backstory is revealed in Extraction's upcoming sequel. We met a few characters from the protagonist's life in the first movie, including David Harbour's backstabbing Gaspar. Additionally, it'll be interesting if the relationship with Golshifteh Farahani's Nik Khan, is further expanded in the developing movie.
Chris Hemsworth is sure to be a busy man for the next few years. Because in addition to possibly filming Extraction 2 in 2021, he's also going to be hard at work with his ongoing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth is currently in pre-production for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, which also marks the first time a Marvel hero has been granted a fourth solo flick. Clearly the 37 year-old actor has a ton of action sequences in his future.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11th, 2022. CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all things Extraction, but in the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.