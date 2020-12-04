Where You've Seen These John Wick Characters Before

Helen (Bridget Moynahan) - John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2

And then there is John Wick's late wife, Helen, whose death and parting gift (Daisy) sets the whole John Wick franchise into motion. She isn't exactly a random character, to be fair, but we only see glimpses of her throughout the first two movies (flashbacks and the recorded video on Wick's phone). Still the film's producers brought in a heavyweight to fill the role, none other than Bridget Moynahan. One of the main stars of Blue Bloods, Moynahan has also had big roles in shows like Sex and the City and movies including Coyote Ugly, I, Robot, and Battle: Los Angeles.

Those are just a few of the random actors, wrestlers, martial artists, and stunt actors to appear in the John Wick franchise. With the fourth and fifth chapters only a couple of years away, who knows who will make a one-off appearance in the future.