7 Things We Learned About Elf After Watching Netflix's The Christmas Movies That Made Us

There are few Christmas movies made within the past 20 years that have withstood the test of time better than the Will Ferrell holiday classic Elf, which is probably why the 2003 comedy was recently made the subject of the Netflix docuseries The Christmas Movies That Made Us. Over the course of the 45-minute mini-documentary, the film's producers and other key members of the crew shed light on how the movie came together and what it means for them professionally, and more importantly, on a personal level.

And while we have discussed various behind-the-scenes facts about Jon Favreau's Elf in the past, the information and heartwarming story about the making of the movie highlighted in the Netflix show is just too good to pass up. Here are seven things we learned about Elf after watching The Christmas Movies That Made Us.