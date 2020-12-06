How Disney World Is Encouraging Mask Wearing In A Very Magical Way

COVID-19 has changed things tremendously for a number of industries, and this is certainly true for theme parks. Disney Parks, like its competitors, was forced to close down locations for a large portion of the year and, while not all of its parks in the US have reopened, Walt Disney World in Orlando is currently operating, with COVID-19-related measures in place. One of the park’s biggest efforts is enforcing the use of masks by visitors. A recent report suggests that Disney World is doing an effective job of keeping the rule in check, and it looks like fellow parks have also found some pretty magical ways to enforce the rule.