Where You've Seen The Freaky Cast Before

In November, Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon returned with another cheeky addition to the ever-expanding horror-comedy genre with Blumhouse's Freaky, a fun, charming, emotional, and gleefully gory blend of Freaky Friday and Friday the 13th — hell, let's call it a cross-contamination of the two. While it's certainly not easy to replicate the spunky success of his past two movies, Landon co-wrote and helmed another critical darling and winning audience favorite, finding the right balance of punchy pulp and sugary sweetness to create another bubbly and bloody popcorn flick with plenty of laughs, an abundance of slaughter, and a big, beating heart to boot.

Now that the body-swapping slasher genre-bender was made available for audiences everywhere via PVOD, you might be wondering where you've previously seen the Freaky cast members found throughout Christopher Landon's latest. If you're curious to know why you recognize Freaky's cast, which includes Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, and Alan Ruck, along with several newcomers, we're here to help.