Halle Berry, Eve And More Pay Tribute To Late BAPS Star Natalie Desselle-Reid

Yesterday, Hollywood unfortunately learned of the passing of veteran actress Natalie Desselle-Reid. The actress, best known for her roles in B.A.P.S. and Madea’s Big Happy Family and Eve, passed away at the age of 53 following a short battle with colon cancer. Since news of her passing broke, fans have and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Desselle-Reid and, now, former co-stars Halle Berry and Eve, along with others, are also paying tribute to her.