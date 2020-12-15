The Best Christmas Movies On Netflix Right Now - December 2020

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Tis’ the season, am I right?

When it comes to Netflix, there’s no doubt that everyone knows it has its fair share of movies to watch. But sometimes when you want to embrace your inner Christmas geek and make some hot cocoa and sit down, you just need to watch a Christmas movie. We’ve all been there. And honestly, after the year that 2020 has been, I think all of us deserve the chance to sit down and take a load off.

But when you don’t know what movie to pick – considering Netflix has thousands of movies to choose from – this is where this list comes in handy. It’s time to see what the best Christmas movies are on the popular streaming site, from Netflix originals to feature films, because there are at least twelve that are worth the watch – and a partridge in a pear tree.