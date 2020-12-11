Thor: Love And Thunder Has Revealed Christian Bale's Character, And We're Pumped

So who exactly is Gorr the God Butcher, other than an imposing sounding villain? Well, originating from the pages of Thor: God of Thunder in 2013, Gorr is an alien from an unnamed world who lost his entire family, as well as his faith that gods could exist as a result. So when he found out that they actually were out there in the universe, he decided he was going to rearrange the world to map up with his previous thinking… violently.