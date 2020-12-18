Metal Gear Solid: What To Know About The Video Game Before The Oscar Isaac Movie

Snake? Snaaaaaake! It’s kind of crazy that it’s taken this long for a Metal Gear Solid Movie to finally get some traction, but with Oscar Isaac now up to play the lead character, there’s finally some good news for fans of the long-running video game series.

But here’s something that you should know if you’ve never played any of the games before: the storylines are batcrap crazy. This is mostly because of series creator, Hideo Kojima, whose most recent game, Death Stranding, features Norman Reedus as a delivery man in post-Apocalyptic America who also has to occasionally rock a baby in a yellow canister to stop it from crying. I’m not even joking. So, needless to say, you might need a crash course on Metal Gear Solid if you don’t know anything about the series. This breakdown will be like my Uncharted article, so if you’re interested in that movie, too, then you might want to check out that article as well.