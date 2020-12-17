Happy Death Day 3: What's Going On With The Time Loop Sequel?

It's fitting that Happy Death Day fans want a repeat (or, rather, a three-peat) of this time looping franchise's success. The original was a surprise hit, both critically and commercially, and the sequel proved to be nearly on-par with the first spin. One imagines that this loopy series would only get bigger and more bonkers with a trilogy-capping sequel. Alas, despite serving as a should-be star-making role for Jessica Rothe and demonstrating writer-director Christopher Landon as a rising horror-comedy talent, Happy Death Day 3, i.e. Happy Death Day to Us, is still stuck in limbo, with everyone involved eager to make it but waiting for the go-ahead from the higher-ups.

Over the course of nearly two years, Christopher Landon and producer Jason Blum have wavered in their commitment to this proposed Happy Death Day sequel. But now that it's a point of interest for everyone involved, what's the status of this threequel? And when should we expect to see it (if it comes together at all)? Here's what we know so far about Blumhouse's Happy Death Day to Us.