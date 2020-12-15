Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He's So Often Drawn To Futuristic Projects Like The Matrix Or Cyberpunk 2077

Leave a Comment
Since breaking out as Ted Logan in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has taken on a variety of roles over a 30-plus year of career. But as shown by his resume, he leans more into the science fiction and fantasy genres with films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still and A Scanner Darkly. Now, the actor breaks down why he is drawn to futuristic projects like The Matrix and Cyberpunk 2077.
One of the biggest reasons Cyberpunk 2077 has been so hyped has been Keanu Reeves' appearance as a playable character Johnny Silverhand. This appearance marks Reeves’ latest project centered on a dystopian or utopian society set in the distant future. Of course, this comes from the same man who was part of a landmark in the sci-fi genre. With that said, Reeves explained to the BBC how reading science fiction and fantasy books influenced his work.
Yeah, I’m curious about the future and I think growing up on William Gibson and Neuromancer, and reading Philip K. Dick, even Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Watching Road Warriors, Mad Max, Bladerunner. Even Planet of the Apes. Reading Lord of the Rings. Exploration of fantasy, science fiction. I dunno, I just feel the motifs that occur in this kind of storytelling is oftentimes examining the world that we live in. for me there was something aspirational or supportive in participating in these stories that gave me escapism, but also helped me define my world view and interpret the world.
To any Keanu Reeves fan, this revelation is nothing new as the actor has always expressed his love for the two genres. Given his personality and insightful words, Reeves comes off as deep and introspective. And it might give context to his recent video game and film roles.
While Cyberpunk 2077 is his main concern right now, Keanu Reeves just wrapped doing The Matrix 4 with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. The production originally had to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed production in August before wrapping in early November. This marks Reeves’ second sci-fi revival after reuniting with Alex Winter for this year's Bill & Ted Face the Music.
Luckily John Wick fans don’t need to fret as the actor is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favorite assassin for two more films. Both films will be filmed back-to-back with John Wick 4 set to arrive in May 2022. Keanu Reeves is taking his love for the genres even further by co-writing an upcoming comic limited series BRZRKR for BOOM! Studios. The 12-issue series by Reeves, writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney will be available in Feb. 2021.
You can check out and play Keanu Reeves’s character in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. As for The Matrix 4, it's currently expected to arrive in theaters December 22nd, 2021.