Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He's So Often Drawn To Futuristic Projects Like The Matrix Or Cyberpunk 2077

Yeah, I’m curious about the future and I think growing up on William Gibson and Neuromancer, and reading Philip K. Dick, even Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Watching Road Warriors, Mad Max, Bladerunner. Even Planet of the Apes. Reading Lord of the Rings. Exploration of fantasy, science fiction. I dunno, I just feel the motifs that occur in this kind of storytelling is oftentimes examining the world that we live in. for me there was something aspirational or supportive in participating in these stories that gave me escapism, but also helped me define my world view and interpret the world.