Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He's So Often Drawn To Futuristic Projects Like The Matrix Or Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077

Since breaking out as Ted Logan in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves has taken on a variety of roles over a 30-plus year of career. But as shown by his resume, he leans more into the science fiction and fantasy genres with films such as The Day the Earth Stood Still and A Scanner Darkly. Now, the actor breaks down why he is drawn to futuristic projects like The Matrix and Cyberpunk 2077.

One of the biggest reasons Cyberpunk 2077 has been so hyped has been Keanu Reeves' appearance as a playable character Johnny Silverhand. This appearance marks Reeves’ latest project centered on a dystopian or utopian society set in the distant future. Of course, this comes from the same man who was part of a landmark in the sci-fi genre. With that said, Reeves explained to the BBC how reading science fiction and fantasy books influenced his work.

Yeah, I’m curious about the future and I think growing up on William Gibson and Neuromancer, and reading Philip K. Dick, even Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Watching Road Warriors, Mad Max, Bladerunner. Even Planet of the Apes. Reading Lord of the Rings. Exploration of fantasy, science fiction. I dunno, I just feel the motifs that occur in this kind of storytelling is oftentimes examining the world that we live in. for me there was something aspirational or supportive in participating in these stories that gave me escapism, but also helped me define my world view and interpret the world.

To any Keanu Reeves fan, this revelation is nothing new as the actor has always expressed his love for the two genres. Given his personality and insightful words, Reeves comes off as deep and introspective. And it might give context to his recent video game and film roles.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is his main concern right now, Keanu Reeves just wrapped doing The Matrix 4 with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. The production originally had to shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed production in August before wrapping in early November. This marks Reeves’ second sci-fi revival after reuniting with Alex Winter for this year's Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Luckily John Wick fans don’t need to fret as the actor is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favorite assassin for two more films. Both films will be filmed back-to-back with John Wick 4 set to arrive in May 2022. Keanu Reeves is taking his love for the genres even further by co-writing an upcoming comic limited series BRZRKR for BOOM! Studios. The 12-issue series by Reeves, writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney will be available in Feb. 2021.

You can check out and play Keanu Reeves’s character in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021. As for The Matrix 4, it's currently expected to arrive in theaters December 22nd, 2021.

Up Next

Why There's An Investigation Into That Matrix 4 Wrap Party Keanu Reeves And The Cast Attended
More From This Author
Auditioning For The Matrix 4 During COVID Sounds Like It Was Weird news 3w Auditioning For The Matrix 4 During COVID Sounds Like It Was Weird Erik Swann
Keanu Reeves Shares The Difference Between The Matrix's Motion Capture And Doing It For Cyberpunk 2077 news 1M Keanu Reeves Shares The Difference Between The Matrix's Motion Capture And Doing It For Cyberpunk 2077 Jason Ingolfsland
Upcoming Keanu Reeves Movies: What's Ahead For The John Wick Star news 1M Upcoming Keanu Reeves Movies: What's Ahead For The John Wick Star Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Captain Marvel 2 Nov 11, 2022 Captain Marvel 2 Rating TBD
The Craft: Legacy Oct 28, 2020 The Craft: Legacy 8
Monster Hunter Dec 25, 2020 Monster Hunter Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne Reveals Hospitalization Due To COVID Diagnosis TBD The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne Reveals Hospitalization Due To COVID Diagnosis Rating TBD
Taylor Swift Explains What Really Happened With Woodvale And That Third Album Theory TBD Taylor Swift Explains What Really Happened With Woodvale And That Third Album Theory Rating TBD
Why The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Wishes She’d Been Allowed To Attend The Tell All TBD Why The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Wishes She’d Been Allowed To Attend The Tell All Rating TBD
Jeff Bridges Shares Update Months After Cancer Diagnosis TBD Jeff Bridges Shares Update Months After Cancer Diagnosis Rating TBD
Vanessa Hudgens: What To Watch Streaming If You Love The Princess Switch Star TBD Vanessa Hudgens: What To Watch Streaming If You Love The Princess Switch Star Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information