Bella Thorne Dropped Her New Video On OnlyFans Because Her ‘Body Is Too Much For Insta'

OnlyFans has become a place for fans of various celebrities to be privy to information of a more private nature as well as early and exclusive content from even popular celebrities. Bella Thorne is one of the biggest names on the platform, but she also joins the likes of Cardi B, Tyga and Black Chyna as some of the highest earners on the platform. For comparison, Tyga has allegedly netted nearly 8 million after baring all there. Vice’s Munchies brand even recently joined OnlyFans, so the platform is becoming popular for a lot of different types of content.