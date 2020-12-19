Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Ben Affleck Is Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner Amidst His Relationship With Ana De Armas

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in Daredevil

Although it hasn't been an overtly romantic year as a whole, with viruses going around and one dating ad touting Satan and 2020 as the perfect match, it’s not been too bad for Ben Affleck. After meeting Knives Out’s Ana de Armas on the set of romantic thriller Deep Water last fall, the pair began dating and have been having a lovely time quarantining and going on little getaways together throughout the year. But as the Justice League actor begins a new chapter in his life, how has he been balancing his co-parenting with Jen Garner and his three kids?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reportedly getting ready to take the next step in their relationship soon by moving together. We’ve heard word that de Armas is selling her Venice Beach property to officially consolidate her living situation with Affleck. They are also looking over in Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, following in the footsteps of other A-list stars like Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and his ‘ole buddy Matt Damon.

That aside, it sounds like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are still going strong as the mom and dad to 15-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. According to a source from ET, they are “getting along so well” and “often communicating because of their co-parenting dynamic,” amidst Affleck’s new famous flame. This is very much in line with previous updates from the couple, in which it was reported that Garner was “happy” for her ex-husband to move on with the Cuban-born Blade Runner 2049 star.

Throughout the year, the pair have been spotted spending time and getting along with Affleck’s kids, perhaps giving Garner some time to breathe in between. Along with being a busy mom, she’s of course a working actress along with being the co-founder of a San Diego farm.

When Affleck first got together with de Armas, Garner was with business CEO John Miller since 2018, but the couple quietly split over the summer. It can’t be easy to balance one’s own ambitions for love and happiness with an established family unit of five, but it certainly sounds like Affleck and Garner are doing their best.

Garner and Affleck met on the set of Pearl Harbor back in 2000 and tied the knot in 2005. The couple eventually split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Recently, they have remained amicable in terms of raising their children. Following a struggle with alcohol addiction, Affleck entered rehab not long after their divorce and Garner was actually instrumental in forwarding the production of The Way Back, a film that had the actor facing his personal struggles through the lens of an alcoholic basketball coach.

It’s great to hear this positive report about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in relation to his family with Jen Garner and his kids. Deep Water is expected to come out on August 13, 2021. Check out what other movies are coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.

Up Next

Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Still Seem Totally In Love While Filming Scenes For Their New Movie Together
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

How Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Reba McEntire Reportedly Feels About Her Divorce television 5d How Kelly Clarkson's Former Mother-In-Law Reba McEntire Reportedly Feels About Her Divorce Erik Swann
How Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce Is Going Amidst New Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly news 7d How Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce Is Going Amidst New Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly Katherine Webb
Chris Evans is Reuniting With A Knives Out Costar For Netflix's The Gray Man news 1w Chris Evans is Reuniting With A Knives Out Costar For Netflix's The Gray Man Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Greenland Dec 18, 2020 Greenland 5
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Escape Room 2 TBD Escape Room 2 Rating TBD
Looks Like Jim Carrey’s Time As Saturday Night Live’s Joe Biden Has Come To An End TBD Looks Like Jim Carrey’s Time As Saturday Night Live’s Joe Biden Has Come To An End Rating TBD
How The After We Collided Director Passed The Torch For The Upcoming Sequels TBD How The After We Collided Director Passed The Torch For The Upcoming Sequels Rating TBD
Wild Mountain Thyme Ending Explained: Here’s What Everyone’s All Abuzz About TBD Wild Mountain Thyme Ending Explained: Here’s What Everyone’s All Abuzz About Rating TBD
The Talk’s Eve Says An Emotional Goodbye After Four Seasons On The Show TBD The Talk’s Eve Says An Emotional Goodbye After Four Seasons On The Show Rating TBD
Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Opens Up About How He ‘Struggled’ With Playing Christian Grey TBD Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Opens Up About How He ‘Struggled’ With Playing Christian Grey Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information