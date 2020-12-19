How Ben Affleck Is Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner Amidst His Relationship With Ana De Armas

Although it hasn't been an overtly romantic year as a whole, with viruses going around and one dating ad touting Satan and 2020 as the perfect match, it’s not been too bad for Ben Affleck. After meeting Knives Out’s Ana de Armas on the set of romantic thriller Deep Water last fall, the pair began dating and have been having a lovely time quarantining and going on little getaways together throughout the year. But as the Justice League actor begins a new chapter in his life, how has he been balancing his co-parenting with Jen Garner and his three kids?