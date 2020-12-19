How Ben Affleck Is Co-Parenting With Jennifer Garner Amidst His Relationship With Ana De Armas

Leave a Comment
Although it hasn't been an overtly romantic year as a whole, with viruses going around and one dating ad touting Satan and 2020 as the perfect match, it’s not been too bad for Ben Affleck. After meeting Knives Out’s Ana de Armas on the set of romantic thriller Deep Water last fall, the pair began dating and have been having a lovely time quarantining and going on little getaways together throughout the year. But as the Justice League actor begins a new chapter in his life, how has he been balancing his co-parenting with Jen Garner and his three kids?
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reportedly getting ready to take the next step in their relationship soon by moving together. We’ve heard word that de Armas is selling her Venice Beach property to officially consolidate her living situation with Affleck. They are also looking over in Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, following in the footsteps of other A-list stars like Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and his ‘ole buddy Matt Damon.
That aside, it sounds like Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are still going strong as the mom and dad to 15-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. According to a source from ET, they are “getting along so well” and “often communicating because of their co-parenting dynamic,” amidst Affleck’s new famous flame. This is very much in line with previous updates from the couple, in which it was reported that Garner was “happy” for her ex-husband to move on with the Cuban-born Blade Runner 2049 star.
Throughout the year, the pair have been spotted spending time and getting along with Affleck’s kids, perhaps giving Garner some time to breathe in between. Along with being a busy mom, she’s of course a working actress along with being the co-founder of a San Diego farm.
When Affleck first got together with de Armas, Garner was with business CEO John Miller since 2018, but the couple quietly split over the summer. It can’t be easy to balance one’s own ambitions for love and happiness with an established family unit of five, but it certainly sounds like Affleck and Garner are doing their best.
Garner and Affleck met on the set of Pearl Harbor back in 2000 and tied the knot in 2005. The couple eventually split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Recently, they have remained amicable in terms of raising their children. Following a struggle with alcohol addiction, Affleck entered rehab not long after their divorce and Garner was actually instrumental in forwarding the production of The Way Back, a film that had the actor facing his personal struggles through the lens of an alcoholic basketball coach.
It’s great to hear this positive report about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in relation to his family with Jen Garner and his kids. Deep Water is expected to come out on August 13, 2021. Check out what other movies are coming next year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.