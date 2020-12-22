Taika Waititi Reveals His Favorite Star Wars Scene Ahead Of His Own Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Star Wars franchise is in a unique place right now, as the Skywalker Saga ended a year ago with The Rise of Skywalker. And while the galaxy far, far away continues to grow thanks to The Mandalorian on Disney+, there will be a break before the franchise returns to the big screen. But there are some exciting projects in development, including Patty Jenins' Rogue Squadron and a mysterious movie by Taika Waititi. And while we wait to see what he'll bring when returning to the property, Waititi recently revealed his favorite scene from the space opera.