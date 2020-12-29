Emma Stone Fondly Recalls That Time Her Mom Awkwardly Chitchatted Up Angelina Jolie At The Golden Globes

We went to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting. So, I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa.’ And my mom never drinks but she had champagne that night, which was, probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time. She started asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you have kids?’ I was like, ‘You have got to be out of your [mind].’ She completely knew! But she was like making small talk, ‘How old are they? What are their names?’ Knew everything, but they were so nice.