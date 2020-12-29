Emma Stone Fondly Recalls That Time Her Mom Awkwardly Chitchatted Up Angelina Jolie At The Golden Globes

Leave a Comment
Parents can be both the source of extreme pride and insane levels of awkwardness. So naturally, that’s a combination that leads to some exciting stories if you happen to bring one of your parental units to a big ticket awards show. However, if you spring for the extra excitement of adding alcohol to the equation, you get a story similar to the one recently told by Cruella actor Emma Stone, which involved her own mother, Krista, engaging in some awkward, but adorable chatter with Angelina Jolie.
As if being nominated for her first Golden Globe ever in 2011 wasn’t enough of a pressure point, Stone and her mother eventually found themselves sitting next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during the ceremony. Clearly a no-pressure scenario, as anyone should be able to chat up 2011 era Brangelina on pretty much anything, right? Well, on the night where Stone was up for an award thanks to her performance in Easy A, her mother tried her best to add some pressure, which lead to the following story being told on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:
We went to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting. So, I took my mom with me. We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We were like, ‘Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa.’ And my mom never drinks but she had champagne that night, which was, probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time. She started asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you have kids?’ I was like, ‘You have got to be out of your [mind].’ She completely knew! But she was like making small talk, ‘How old are they? What are their names?’ Knew everything, but they were so nice.
Out of all of the cutely awkward missteps one could engage in during a conversation with Angelina Jolie, asking about her children is probably one of the most adorable. Anyone with a pulse and an internet browser knows that sort of information, as the Jolie/Pitt household has always been a headline generator from day one, and continues to be to this very day. But Krista Stone seems to have been engaging Ms. Jolie in the purest form of conversation on a night that was already nerve-wracking enough: she wanted to talk to Angelina Jolie, mom to mom.
While Emma Stone wouldn’t go on to win the Golden Globe that night, it would only be several years later when she not only took home a Globe, but also an Oscar, for her leading performance in Damian Chazelle’s La La Land. One could have imagined what that night would have been like,were her mother her guest at those ceremonies. Though we’d imagine that instead of asking everyone about their children, she might have asked if they knew her daughter, and rightfully so.
You can see Emma Stone in Disney’s Cruella, which will open in theaters on May 28, 2021. However, there’s more than just dognapping prequels headed to the theaters next year! So check out our 2021 release schedule and see what movies are on the horizon.