10 Under-The-Radar 2021 Movies You Should Get Excited For

Movie fans will long remember 2020 as being almost totally without blockbusters, but should things go as hoped, 2021 will be completely different. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will have four new big screen adventures for fans, not to mention the exhilaration of big titles like F9, Dune, and Halloween Kills. It should be a great 12 months for major event films – but not to be ignored is the incredibly exciting roster of more under-the-radar titles like The Little Things, Bios, and King Richard featuring major stars like Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Tom Hanks, and Will Smith.

You may not have read much about these indies and non-franchise titles, but you should consider this feature a launched beacon for each one of them. We can’t guarantee that they will all end up being good (How could we? We haven’t seen them), but there are multiple things about each one that has us anticipating them.