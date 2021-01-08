Charming Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Character In The Netflix Movie

Leave a Comment
It has taken Charming quite a long while to make its way to the United States. Released internationally back in 2018, following an extended production, the fairy tale spoof finally arrives on Netflix starting Friday, January 8th. Featuring the voice talents of Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale, and Sia, this Canadian-American production hopes to appeal to the same family audiences who love revisiting Shrek and other irreverent animated larks. But while the movie hasn't received the same glowing praise, the high-profile ensemble might win over viewers young and old anyhow.
If you're curious to know who lent their voices to this new(ish) animated movie, we're here to help. Here's where you recognize the voice cast of Charming.
Demi Lovato (Lenore)
As Lenore, a jewel thief who's cursed never to love, Demi Lovato plays our female lead in Charming. The musician-actress first found fame when she starred in Disney Channel's Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, with the original's single, "This is Me," becoming a top 10 hit. She also found success with her album, Don't Forget, and its follow-up, Here We Go Again. Her other albums include Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me.
Additionally, as an actress, Demi Lovato starred in Disney Channel's Sonny with a Chance and Princess Protection Program, while also playing a recurring role in Glee. Later, Lovato served as a judge/mentor on The X-Factor. Her other acting credits include Barney & Friends, Prison Break, As the Bell Rings, Grey's Anatomy, From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Will & Grace, and a voice role in Smurfs: The Lost Village. Additionally, Lovato acted in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
Wilmer Valderrama (Prince Charming)
In the titular role of Prince Charming, a handsome prince cursed with making women fall in love with him, even though he cannot return their love, Wilmer Valderrama voices the main male character in the animated film, Charming. Most notably, Valderrama is best known for his long-standing role in Fox's That '70s Show. He also voiced the title character in Handy Manny and hosted MTV's Yo Momma. Currently, he's part of the main cast for NCIS. The actor also had a prominent part in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and recurring roles in Grey's Anatomy and The Ranch. His other acting credits include Party Monster, Fast Food Nation, Larry Crowne, Unaccompanied Minors, Beauty Shop, The Adderall Diaries, From Prada to Nada, Zoom, School Dance, and Summer Catch.
Additionally, as a voice actor, Wilmer Valderrama can be heard in Clifford's Really Big Movie, Robot Chicken, The Cleveland Show, Trouble (which he also produced), and Onward. His other television credits include NCIS: New Orleans, Suburgatory, The Sopranos, Awake, Royal Pains, Wizards of Waverly Place, and MADtv.
Sia (Half-Oracle)
As Half-Oracle, Sia voices a meaningful role in Charming. A musician throughout the 90s and 00s, Sia found fame around 2008, though it wasn't until 2014's studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, and especially the single "Chandelier," that she became an enormous mega-superstar. Following this album's acclaim, she released 2016's This is Acting, followed by 2017's Everyday is Christmas. Recently, outside of collaborations, Sia has also been working on her feature directorial debut, Music, which will come out on January 14, 2021 internationally, followed by its February 12 release in the U.S. Alongside the movie, Sia is also unveiling a tie-in album with the original music she composed.
Outside of her music, Sia acted in 2014's Annie, Nobodies, and Transparent. She can also be heard in My Little Pony: The Movie, Peter Rabbit, South Park, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Additionally, Sia is composing Everything I Ever Wanted To Tell My Daughter About Men.
Avril Lavigne (Snow White)
Playing the part of Snow White, one of Prince Charming's three fiancés who's often quite paranoid, Avril Lavigne lent her voice to Charming. During her teenage years, Lavigne rose to fame with her hit singles, "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," both of which came from her debut studio album, Let Go. Meanwhile, her second studio album, Under My Skin, went on to sell 10 million copies worldwide. Additionally, Lavigne continued to find success with her subsequent albums, which included The Best Damn Thing, Goodbye Lullaby, and the self-titled Avril Lavigne. Last year, Lavigne released her sixth studio album, Head Above Water.
While she's more famous for her music, Avril Lavigne has also provided a couple of voice roles. Most notably, she's heard in Over the Hedge and the video game, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff. Additionally, Lavigne acted in Fast Food Nation and The Flock.
Ashley Tisdale (Cinderella)
In the role of Cinderella, another one of Prince Charming's impatient fiancés, Ashley Tisdale voices a prominent supporting character in Charming. As an actress, Tisdale gained a great deal of success with her role in Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and, later, High School Musical, along with its sequels and the spin-off film, Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure. She's also well-known for lending her voice to Phineas & Ferb, while she also acted in Hellcats, Scary Movie 5, Clipped, Carol's Second Act, Aliens in the Attic, Merry Happy Whatever, Sons of Anarchy, Clipped, Skylanders Academy, Amateur Night, and Picture This. Additionally, Tisdale did voice work for Kim Possible.
Outside of acting, Ashley Tisdale is also an accomplished musician, notably with her studio album, Headstrong, and its follow-up, Guilty Pleasure. In 2019, she released her third album, Symptoms. Additionally, Tisdale has gained prominence as a producer, particularly with ABC Family's Young & Hungry.
G.E.M. (Sleeping Beauty)
Playing the part of Sleeping Beauty, one of Prince Charming's three fiancés, G.E.M. made her voice acting debut in Charming. The singer-songwriter made her introduction in the Hong Kong music scene in 2008 with her self-titled EP, G.E.M. She followed up this release with 2009's 18 ..., 2010's MySecret, and 2012's Xposed, though she found fame when she earned second place in the singing competition series, I Am a Singer, in 2014. Since then, G.E.M. earned acclaim for her 2015 album, Heartbeat. This album was followed up with Fairytale Trilogy, which was a series of EPs, and 2019's City Zoo. Over the years, G.E.M. has gained international recognition, particularly as she's the first female Chinese singer with three music videos with 100 million views on YouTube. She's also currently the most followed female Chinese singer on Spotify.
Outside of this voice performance, G.E.M. previously played herself in 2009's Trick or Cheat. She also starred in Love Connected that same year. Additionally, G.E.M. was the subject of the 2017 documentary, G-Force.
Nia Vardalos (Nemeny Neverwish)
Playing Nemeny Neverwish, a bitter evil fairy hellbent on exacting revenge on Prince Charming, Nia Vardalos voices an antagonistic personality in Charming. Most prominently, Vardalos is well-known for writing and starring in 2002's indie smash hit, My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Later, Vardalos followed it up with 2016's My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. Additionally, Vardalos wrote and starred in Connie and Carla, co-wrote Larry Crowne, and wrote, directed, and frontlined I Hate Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, on television, Vardalos wrote, created, and headlined in CBS's My Big Fat Greek Life.
Outside of her writing credits, Nia Vardalos starred in My Life In Ruins and acted in McKenna Shoots for the Stars, Helicopter Mom, and Car Dogs. Her other acting credits include Dealin' with Idiots, For a Good Time, Call..., A Taste of Christmas, and episodes of Graves, The Catch, Law & Order: SVU, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jane the Virgin, Grey's Anatomy, Cougar Town, My Boys. She also did voice work for Star vs. the Forces of Evil and DuckTales.
Jim Cummings (King Charming/Goat Maître D')
In the dual roles of King Charming and Goat Maître D', Jim Cummings added another credit to his ever-expanding acting resume with Charming. As one of the most prolific and accomplished voice actors in the industry, Cummings has played over 400 characters throughout his career, though he's most notably known for voicing Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Pete, and the Tasmanian Devil in an assortment of films, TV shows, cartoons, and more.
Viewers have heard Jim Cummings' voice work in The Brave Little Toaster, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Aladdin, The Lion King, The Pagemaster, Pocahontas, Toy Story, Balto, A Goofy Movie, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, Tarzan, The Tigger Movie, Chicken Run, Titan A.E., Shrek, Monsters Inc., Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Pooh's Heffalump Movie, Despicable Me, and Wreck-It Ralph, as well as Winnie the Pooh (2011), Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, Babe: Pig of the City, Small Soldiers, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, The Princess and the Frog, Christopher Robin, and several more projects.
Chris Harrison (The Painter)
As The Painter, Chris Harrison voiced a supporting character in Charming. Most notably, Harrison is the host of ABC's The Bachelor, as well as its spin-off shows, The Bachelorette. Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Live, and The Bachelor Winter Games. Additionally, he hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire from 2015 through 2019. As an actor, meanwhile, Harrison appeared in Date Movie and episodes of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hot in Cleveland, and Single Parents. Additionally, outside of Charming, Harrison did voice work for Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice.
John Cleese (Fairy Godmother/The Executioner)
In the dual roles of Fairy Godmother and The Executioner, John Cleese is another prominent voice actor heard in Charming. Most famously, Cleese co-founded Monty Python and starred in/co-wrote Monty Python's Flying Circus, as well as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life, with the comedy troupe. Outside of this group, Cleese also co-wrote and acted in Fawlty Towers. He later wrote and frontlined A Fish Called Wanda, for which he was Oscar-nominated, and Fierce Creatures. His other notable acting credits include Silverado, The Great Muppet Caper, Time Bandits, Yellowbeard, Clockwise, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Rat Race, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.
Additionally, John Cleese can be heard in Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After, as well as Absolutely Anything, Winnie the Pooh, George of the Jungle, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, Trolls, and Arctic Dogs.
Tom Kenny (The Blessing Fairy)
Playing the part of The Blessing Fairy, Tom Kenny is one of several supporting players in Charming. Most notably, Kenny is the Emmy-winning voice behind SpongeBob SquarePants in the show of the same name, along with the spin-off films, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge of the Run. Additionally, he's also well-known for his voice work in Rocko's Modern Life, Adventure Time, CatDog, Talking Tom and Friends, and the video game series, Spyro the Dragon. He also worked on The Edge and Mr. Show.
As a voice actor, Tom Kenny can also be heard in Dr. Dolittle 2, The Powerpuff Girls Movie, Eight Crazy Nights, Hoodwinked, Ant Bully, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Winnie the Pooh (2011), Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Frankeneweenie, Hotel Transylvania, Meet the Robinsons, and Happily N'Ever After, to name a select few.
Steve Aoki (Matilijia DJ)
In the role of Matilija DJ, Steve Aoki voices a minor character in Charming. As one of the highest-grossing dance artists in North America, Steve Aoki is a prolific DJ, record producer, and music executive who has collaborated with will.i.am, LMFAO, Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, Backstreet Boys, Rise Against, Fall Out Boy, BTS, blink-182, Lil Jon, and Kid Cudi. Certainly, his influence on modern chart-topping music can be heard through a variety of artists.
As an actor, meanwhile, Steve Aoki can be seen in Why Him?, Point Break (2015), Safety First: The Movie, and Arrow. Charming is his first voice-only role, though he's also lending his pipes to Extinct.
Charming will stream on Netflix starting January 8th.