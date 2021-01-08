Charming Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Character In The Netflix Movie

It has taken Charming quite a long while to make its way to the United States. Released internationally back in 2018, following an extended production, the fairy tale spoof finally arrives on Netflix starting Friday, January 8th. Featuring the voice talents of Wilmer Valderrama, Demi Lovato, Ashley Tisdale, and Sia, this Canadian-American production hopes to appeal to the same family audiences who love revisiting Shrek and other irreverent animated larks. But while the movie hasn't received the same glowing praise, the high-profile ensemble might win over viewers young and old anyhow.

If you're curious to know who lent their voices to this new(ish) animated movie, we're here to help. Here's where you recognize the voice cast of Charming.