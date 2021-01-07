Amazon's New Black Romance Movie Has Nabbed An Awesome Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of this writing, Sylvie’s Love has 96 professional reviews tallied on Rotten Tomatoes, and with a 92% Tomatometer, naturally it’s been Certified Fresh. While the Audience Score isn’t quite as high for Sylvie’s Love, but 80% still isn’t anything to shrug off. So if you’re in the mood to stream a romantic movie (albeit one on the dramatic side rather than a comedy) and are game to take a break from Netflix’s offerings, Sylvie’s Love looks to be a solid choice, though no information has been released on its viewership numbers.