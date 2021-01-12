Ethan Suplee Has Officially Hit The Visible Abs Portion Of His Incredible Weight Loss Journey

Getting in shape is rarely easy, as getting the motivation to take the first step can be hard for some people. However, there are many who set weight goals for themselves and are able to see them through. One such person is Ethan Suplee, whose physique has changed tremendously since he first entered Hollywood. Although the actor is currently ripped, he’s still working on himself and is setting those personal goals. Just recently, he announced that he’d reached the phase of his weight loss journey that involves gaining visible abs, and he took to social media to show off his progress.