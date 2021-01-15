Tron 3: What’s Going On With The Next Tron Movie

Ten years (and change) have passed since the last time we wandered into Flynn’s Arcade and were transported to a technological dreamworld scored by Daft Punk in Tron: Legacy, but we are still left here wondering when we’ll be taken back. In the years following the release of the second Tron movie, there has been word, talk, and plans for Tron 3, yet no new movie has been brought to theaters. Is the project alive, dead, or stuck somewhere in the depths of a computer program racing like hell on light cycles to get to an eager audience?

Well, Tron 3 isn’t some forgotten movie announced before getting the rug pulled from beneath its feet. In the 10 years since it was first revealed, there have quite a few stars and stops, refreshes, and more. And strangely enough, in a time when the movie industry is in flux, it seems like there’s more movement in this old arcade machine than ever before.