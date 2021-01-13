Amazon's Bliss Trailer Looks Like Owen Wilson's Weirdest Movie Yet

The Bliss trailer kicks off with Owen Wilson’s Greg talking about a vision he keeps experiencing of a mysterious place and woman, both of which feel real. It’s only when Greg finally meets this woman, Salma Hayek’s Dr. Isabel Clemons, that he learns the truth: his drab and hectic existence is a simulation, and real life is a lot more colorful and pleasant. The purpose of the simulation is to generate appreciation for the real world. Furthermore, in this ugly simulation, Greg and Isabel are capable of incredible feats, like moving objects with their mind.