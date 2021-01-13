Amazon's Bliss Trailer Looks Like Owen Wilson's Weirdest Movie Yet

Leave a Comment
The wow-able Owen Wilson hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2017, with that year seeing him starring in four theatrical features, including Cars 3 and Wonder. Well, 2021 marks the Wedding Crashers star’s return to cinematic territory, and the first of these latest offerings is Bliss, which is heading to Amazon Prime Video. Judging by the trailer that’s been released, Bliss looks like it’s going to be Wilson’s weirdest movie yet.
While it was announced in June 2019 that Owen Wilson would star in Bliss alongside Salma Hayek, this is our first look at its bizarre premise, which blends simulation with reality.
The Bliss trailer kicks off with Owen Wilson’s Greg talking about a vision he keeps experiencing of a mysterious place and woman, both of which feel real. It’s only when Greg finally meets this woman, Salma Hayek’s Dr. Isabel Clemons, that he learns the truth: his drab and hectic existence is a simulation, and real life is a lot more colorful and pleasant. The purpose of the simulation is to generate appreciation for the real world. Furthermore, in this ugly simulation, Greg and Isabel are capable of incredible feats, like moving objects with their mind.
So right off the bar, Bliss’ Matrix-y premise is pretty wild. But wait, it gets weirder. Bill Nye stops by (with this marking yet another acting venture from the Science Guy, having briefly popped up in Netflix’s Mank last month as Upton Sinclair) to inform Greg that there have been problems with Isabel’s research. Eventually the lines between the simulation and reality start to blur, and Greg has to choose which existence he’ll permanently stay in. Yeah, this is a lot to absorb.
Along with the aforementioned actors, Bliss also stars Madeline Zima, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. DeRon Horton, Joshua Leonard, Nesta Cooper, Steve Zissis and Dayne Catalano. Mike Cahill of Another Earth and I Origins fame both directed and wrote the screenplay.
Bliss is the first of three movies that Owen Wilson has coming in 2021. The others include The French Dispatch, which reunited him with director Wes Anderson, and Marry Me, where he co-starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Silverman. Marry Me is set to come out on May 14, 2021, while The French Dispatch has a yet-to-be-revealed release date for the same month,
Bliss also marks Owen Wilson’s second streaming venture of 2021. In yet another way May will be eventful for him, Wilson is appearing in Disney+’s Loki series as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, which polices the timeline and multiverse. So with Bliss, we have Wilson playing a man confused by his strange realities, while in Loki, he plays a man who protects time and space. He has all the bases covered, doesn’t he?
You can catch Bliss on Amazon Prime Video starting February 5. Learn what movies are heading to the big screen later this yer with our 2021 release schedule.