Reese Witherspoon Pays Tribute After Election Actress Jessica Campbell Announced Dead At 38

After Election, Campell appeared in two episodes of the cult teen comedy series Freaks and Geeks and several other projects, but she retired from acting soon after. She then became a doctor, specifically working as a naturopathic clinic in her final days. As Sarah Wessling informed TMZ, on the day her cousin died, she had been seeing patients at her clinic and came home to visit with her mother and aunt. According to Wessling, Campbell went into the bathroom and never came out, with Campbell’s aunt discovering she’d collapsed on the floor.