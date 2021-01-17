How Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Feels About His First Post Beating Jennifer Aniston's Major Instagram Record

When the last Harry Potter movie hit theaters nearly a decade ago, Instagram was still in its infancy. So it’s no surprise that Rupert Grint and his castmates weren’t sharing snaps from the premiere on that platform then. It is a little surprising that it took him almost ten years to join his co-stars on Instagram -- but he finally made the leap in November 2020. In his first Instagram post, Rupert Grint expressed his own disbelief that he was joining “the Gram” 10 years late and took the opportunity to introduce the world to his new daughter, Wednesday with a selfie of himself holding her. It was, to put it mildly, adorable.