Ryan Reynolds Sends Sweet Message To Young Deadpool Fan Battling Cancer

At 11 years old, Brody Dery is in the midst of a heroic fight with cancer. Now, he’s received some much-welcome support from one of his biggest heroes, Deadpool franchise star Ryan Reynolds, who sent a sweet message along to cheer his fan on.
Brody Dery was diagnosed with stage 3B Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2020. His family has rallied around him as he’s battled both the cancer and Crohn’s Disease, and they went the extra mile to show him that he’s got more support than he could ever imagine. Since Brody is a Deadpool superfan, his family used social media to spread the word about his cancer fight to Ryan Reynolds. Within a matter of days, the actor had been apprised of the situation, and he didn’t hesitate to send along his support. In a video, shared by a CKPG news anchor, Ryan Reynolds offered some sincere words of encouragement to Brody. Take a look at the sweet video below:
Ryan Reynolds’ sincere words not only reminded Brody that he had a lot of people cheering for him, but they hyped him up in one especially important way. The actor explained:
I just heard a little bit about your story and I just wanted to send you this video and let you know that I’m thinking about you, that I’m sending you tons of love and I’m sending you strength - whatever strength I’ve got. And just, man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much, and I know you’ve been going through it. I know it’s been a challenge lately, but you know something Brody? You’re just the man for the job. So I’m sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days, and hang in there.
According to People Magazine, Brody Dery was blown away when he received the video from Ryan Reynolds. His mother said he watched the original 2016 film the night before the surprise message arrived -- and now, he can’t stop watching the video.
Ryan Reynolds has never hesitated to embrace the power of social media -- but it’s usually for his unique brand of chaotic good. You can often find him entertaining fans on Twitter and Instagram by roasting everyone from Hugh Jackman, to his wife Blake Lively, and even himself. He even puts out the occasional quip about the Merc with a Mouth.
The actor has used his social media presence to do some good deeds, too -- like when he helped reunite a child with her beloved teddy bear last year. Still, the fact that he seemingly sent this message directly to the Dery family proves that he’s more than happy to do good even when it’s not for the whole world to see.
One thing is for sure -- now that Brody Dery’s story has become news around the world, there are more people cheering him on than ever.