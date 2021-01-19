Why Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Chose To Speak Out On His Own Against J.K. Rowling's Transgender Comments

Leave a Comment
J.K. Rowling saw a lot of backlash last year after tweeting her thoughts on the trans community, which were deemed by many to be transphobic. J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe has been a kind of safe haven for individuals who have historically felt out of place in this world, including those in the trans community. For this reason, J.K. Rowling’s opinion on trans issues may have hit a little harder than other celebrities who may have similar opinions. Although Rowling may be the creator of the world of Harry Potter, she is far from the only influential figure associated with the series and her opinions seem to fall in the minority where they are concerned. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all 8 of the Harry Potter movies, was one of the last cast members to speak out in support of the trans community.
Rupert Grint spoke out in the middle of last year in unity of the trans community and his fellow cast members, ending his statement of support with “We should all be entitled to live and love without judgement”. Grint spoke out later than most of the cast members and, in an interview with The Times, said the reason he spoke out on his own after many of his colleagues was despite social media having the ability to overwhelm, he did want to spread the love. In Grint’s own words:
Social media can start conversations but if you put your opinions out there, you can get bombarded. I do think it’s still important to stand up for what you believe in, and for people and communities that need our support and love. That’s why I spoke out last year, I wanted to get some kindness out there.
Social media was indeed bombarded with the cast of Harry Potter declaring their support for the trans community and spreading the same kindness that Grint speaks of, starting with Daniel Radcliffe, the series’ leading man. Other actors associated with the Harry Potter universe follow, including Evanna Lynch who plays Luna Lovegood in the OG Harry Potter series, Eddie Redmayne who plays the lead in the spinoff movie series Fantastic Beasts and Where To find Them, and Noma Dumezweni who played the adult version of Hermione on Broadway. Emma Watson, the OG Hermione, also spoke out early, making Rupert Grint the last of the Golden Trio to speak out on this topic and attempt to maintain the positivity surrounding the Harry Potter universe.
While not everyone has condemned J.K. Rowling, those who have are not turning their back on the Wizarding World she has created. Harry Potter remains a safe haven for those who do not support some of the comments made by the author, as they are able to separate their feelings for the two.
