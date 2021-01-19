Why Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Chose To Speak Out On His Own Against J.K. Rowling's Transgender Comments

J.K. Rowling saw a lot of backlash last year after tweeting her thoughts on the trans community, which were deemed by many to be transphobic. J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe has been a kind of safe haven for individuals who have historically felt out of place in this world, including those in the trans community. For this reason, J.K. Rowling’s opinion on trans issues may have hit a little harder than other celebrities who may have similar opinions. Although Rowling may be the creator of the world of Harry Potter, she is far from the only influential figure associated with the series and her opinions seem to fall in the minority where they are concerned. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all 8 of the Harry Potter movies, was one of the last cast members to speak out in support of the trans community.