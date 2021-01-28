19 Denzel Washington Movies To Watch Streaming Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are few actors that take command of the screen quite like Denzel Washington, and the two-time Academy Award winner’s 60-plus film and television appearances is a testament to that. It is hard to find anyone that can go bounce from playing a trailblazing high school football coach one year to playing one of the most evil and vile police detectives the next time he’s on screen. And there are countless Denzel Washington movies where he’s been able to do that.

And while we can’t watch all the Denzel Washington movies streaming right now (it couldn’t be that easy, right?), there are still plenty of options out there that show us just what he’s capable of achieving. So, without wasting any more time or trying to figure out why Training Day isn’t streaming anywhere, here are 19 Denzel Washington movies you can watch right now, or in the case of The Little Things, very soon.