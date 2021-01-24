Watch Kong Slam Godzilla Right In The Face In First Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

As depicted in the trailer, Godzilla vs. Kong will be set after the events of Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island, and Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and will find humanity counting on the giant gorilla during a time of crisis. Something seems to be provoking the atomic monster, turning it into a serious danger, and there is belief that Kong may be the only creature that can grapple with it. At the same time, further research is done into the history of these massive titans on Earth, and new information is brought to light about an epic war that preceded humanity.