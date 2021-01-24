Comments

Watch Kong Slam Godzilla Right In The Face In First Godzilla Vs. Kong Trailer

Godzilla and King Kong are, without any hyperbole, true icons of cinema. Their respective introductions in the 20th century forever changed the way that people look at the art form, and their legends will forever live in pop culture history. Some of their legacy is even shared, as they previously went toe-to-toe in 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla – but nearly 60 years later it’s time for a rematch, and today we’ve received our first real look at it. As you’ll discover above, the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong is here.

The wait for this one has been weirdly long, as fans will remember that its first release date was in March 2020, but soon your patience will be rewarded. Like all of the other films of Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, Godzilla vs. Kong will be getting a day-and-date release theatrically and digitally. It will be playing on a big screen where available and also streaming on HBO Max at the end of March.

As depicted in the trailer, Godzilla vs. Kong will be set after the events of Gareth Edwards’ Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Kong: Skull Island, and Michael Dougherty’s Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, and will find humanity counting on the giant gorilla during a time of crisis. Something seems to be provoking the atomic monster, turning it into a serious danger, and there is belief that Kong may be the only creature that can grapple with it. At the same time, further research is done into the history of these massive titans on Earth, and new information is brought to light about an epic war that preceded humanity.

Kyle Chandler and Millie Bobby Brown are reprising their roles from Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, the first two back playing father-daughter duo Dr. Mark Russell and Madison Russell (Zhang Ziyi will be back as well, though she is curiously absent from this footage). They are joined by a ton of great franchise newcomers. Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demian Bichir play the rest of the key roles among the humans, but we all know who the real stars of the show are in a movie titled Godzilla vs. Kong.

It definitely looks like the blockbuster will be delivering plenty of monster battles, with the titular creatures duking it out both at sea and on land – and while we don’t have the answer of “how” just yet, it looks like the franchise has definitely solved its size differential problem. King Kong stood at a little over 100 feet tall in Kong: Skull Island, but he’s experienced a serious growth spurt in the decades since those events, as he is now able to look Godzilla right in the eye when he’s throwing fists:

Godzilla vs. Kong fight on aircraft carrier

The answer to how King Kong is now about five times larger is one of many questions that we’re dying for the movie to answer, and following this preview it’s almost time to experience the full thing. Directed by Adam Wingard (You’re Next, The Guest) and written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Max Borenstein (Godzilla), Godzilla vs. Kong will be playing on the big screen and on HBO Max starting March 26.

