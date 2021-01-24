Elizabeth Olsen Addresses The Possibility Of Scarlet Witch Appearing In Spider-Man 3

Olsen is currently shooting Multiverse of Madness in the UK, though production was forced to halt, at least at one point. With Spider-Man 3 currently filming in Atlanta, the actress may not appear in the actual film, but her reality-warping hero may still be able to pop up in another way. Marvel Studios loves to add mid and post-credits scenes to its films, and some of them are actually scenes or dailies shot by other directors for other films. It’s possible that Sam Raimi could shoot something with Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch that could serve as an end tag and lead-in to Strange 2.