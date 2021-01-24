Elizabeth Olsen Addresses The Possibility Of Scarlet Witch Appearing In Spider-Man 3

Leave a Comment
Marvel and Sony have been keeping Spider-Man 3 plot details under lock and key, but reports seem to indicate that the film will be a must-see for any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Something we absolutely know about the movie is that it will connect to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which in turn connects to Disney+’s WandaVision. With this, some may wonder if Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch (who plays a role in the Doctor Strange sequel) could also appear in Spidey’s threequel. Well, Olsen has provided an answer.
Wanda Maximoff’s role in the MCU is expanding, and it’s already more than evident through her starring role in WandaVision. Spider-Man 3 releases ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so could Olsen join Stephen Strange in Peter Parker’s next outing before their own film? Here’s what Elizabeth Olsen says:
I assume you might [see Wanda in Spider-Man 3] if everyone's in it, but I haven't showed up to that party yet.
Although Elizabeth Olsen’s response to Capital FM is essentially a non-answer, she doesn’t seem to shoot down the idea entirely. It sounds like she’s well aware of the massive number of characters that are reportedly attached to the film, but she doesn’t appear to have been called on for the project herself.
Olsen is currently shooting Multiverse of Madness in the UK, though production was forced to halt, at least at one point. With Spider-Man 3 currently filming in Atlanta, the actress may not appear in the actual film, but her reality-warping hero may still be able to pop up in another way. Marvel Studios loves to add mid and post-credits scenes to its films, and some of them are actually scenes or dailies shot by other directors for other films. It’s possible that Sam Raimi could shoot something with Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch that could serve as an end tag and lead-in to Strange 2.
Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch may be entering the multiverse, but Peter Parker could end up dealing with the actual madness. When we last saw the teenage hero in Spider-Man: Far From Home, his identity had been outed to the world by Mysterio. Now, reports point to him teaming up with Doctor Strange and possibly crossing paths with other Peter Parkers and even Daredevil. And if that weren’t enough, the web-slinger could also be facing down villains in Electro and Doctor Octopus. Perhaps the film’s apparent holiday setting will lighten the mood… maybe?
Spider-Man 3 is giving us far more questions than answers at the moment and, if even half the reports are true, it’s sure to be a wild ride. Although it would be fun to see Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch join the adventure, it may be best not to add too many more characters. Luckily, fans can still look forward to seeing her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022 and can enjoy her right now in WandaVision.
Spider-Man 3 is currently set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.